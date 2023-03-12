Investigation Launched Into Drowning Of 87-Year-Old Woman In Sydney's South

An 87-year-old woman passed away in Sydney's south yesterday after desperate attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Emergency responders were called to Sans Souci after the elderly woman was spotted unresponsive in the Georges River.

She was pulled to shore near the St George Motor Boat Club by a bystander where paramedics commenced resuscitation efforts. She was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

NSW Police established a crime scene, launching an investigation to discover the circumstances surrounding her death.



A report will be prepared for the coroner.

