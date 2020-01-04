Investigation Underway After Man Killed Near Grafton

A critical incident investigation has been launched after the death of a man at Bom Bom on Friday night.

About 9pm, officers from the Coffs-Clarence Police District were called to Grafton Train Station following reports of a man causing a disturbance on a train.

The male was spoken to by police before he was taken to the McPhillips Creek Rest Area, 10km south of Grafton.

About 10pm, the man was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom.

NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the man before he was taken to Grafton Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

A crime scene was established, and the Crash Investigation Unit commenced inquiries into the crash.

A critical incident team from Richmond Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

That investigation will be subject to an independent review.

All information will be provided to the Coroner who will determine the cause of death and make any findings about the events leading to the man’s death.

No further details are available at this time; however, Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who can assist Police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.