Investigations Underway For Source Of Gold Coast Covid Case

The case of a Gold Coast man who tested positive after his 14-day stay in hotel quarantine, is now being investigated by health officials.

The man was placed in hotel quarantine for two weeks after travelling to China, where Chief Health Official Jeanette Young said he returned three negative Covid-19 tests before being released from quarantine.

As a result, the list of exposure sites across Brisbane and Gold Coast has grown again, with the man active in the community since July 13.

The man was fully vaccinated.

Anyone who has been out on the Gold Coast or in Brisbane since July 13 is being urged to check the Queensland Health website for the list of exposure sites.

Some of the new locations include Pacific Fair shopping centre, the Helensvale Department of Transport, Hope Energy Service Station at Biggera Waters and Black Swan Coffee in Mermaid Waters.

Investigations are underway to determine where exactly the man caught the virus with Dr Young explaining the virus could have been picked up at a number of locations.

"It could have been in China, it could have been in hotel quarantine or, indeed, it could have been in the community down in the Gold Coast," she said.

The man in his 40's returned to his home on the Gold Coast on July 12, where his family became ill the following day and immediately attended their GP for testing.

The family's results returned negative.

