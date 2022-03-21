Investigators To Close Madeleine McCann Case After 11 Years

UK police have officially closed the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann after 11 years.

The move to close the case comes amid concerns that the main person of interest will not face charges.

At this point in time, there are concerns that there may be an insufficient amount of evidence to charge convicted rapist and paedophile, German man Christian Brueckner despite German police suspecting he was involved in McCann’s disappearance.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The investigation into the young girl’s disappearance was launched back in 2007 after McCann went missing in Portugal.

Investigations into McCann’s disappearance indicate that 44-year-old Mr Brueckner was in the vicinity when the three-year-old went missing.

Sources also concluded that Mr Brueckner had worked at the resort where the McCann family were staying on several occasions.

Despite allegations that Mr Bruekner admitted to a friend that he was involved in the McCann’s disappearance, police have not laid charges.

Mr Brueckner is currently serving seven years in prison over the rape of a woman in Praia da Luz in 2005.

Investigations indicated that McCann went missing from her parent’s resort accommodation at Praia da Luz only days before her fourth birthday.

Scotland Yard are now believed to have begun shutting down Operation Grange.

A source in the UK told The Sun that investigators at Scotland Yard will have the investigation wrapped up in the coming months.

“The team’s work is expected to be completed by autumn. There are currently no plans to take the inquiry any further.”

Home Office funding for the investigation is set to be exhausted by the end of this month with the Met submitting an application for further funding which could extend the operation to September.

This brings the total cost of the operation to $23 million.

Despite investigators preparing to close Operation Grange, the case could still be reopened if fresh evidence comes to light.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.