INXS Fans... Andrew Farriss Has Released His First "Country" Song And You Know What, It's Pretty Good

Overnight, a new sensation hit the interwebs with the debut single release of INXS's Andrew Farriss as a solo artist.

As was reported last week, Farriss has dipped into the realm of solo artist and his first single, Come Midnight, is a strong start for the man responsible for pretty much all of INXS' hits.

WATCH AND LISTEN:



Last week, much was made of Farriss' foray into the "country" genre. Listening to Come Midnight, sure, there's a hint of country there but not to the extent many were expecting. It's a polished, strong start from what looks like the new direction for the Aussie legend behind all those INXS hits.

It's out now, with the album expected to drop January next year.

Written by: @dantheinternut