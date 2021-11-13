INXS' Kirk Pengilly & Tim Farriss Relive 30 Years Of Live Baby Live

Kirk Pengilly & Tim Farriss of INXS joined us on Triple M to celebrate 30 years since the release of Live Baby Live. Reliving the iconic SOLD OUT Wembley stadium performance to 74,000 fans, and giving us some insight on what went down behind the scenes, including sneaking into the crowd in a disguise earlier in the day, and that one of the songs that made the album wasn't actually recorded at Wembley!

Hear the full chat below:

Kirk Pengilly Also Spoke with Matty O On Triple M Aussie:

