INXS Team Up With Baker Boy And LEGO® - You Read That Correctly

In what is most likely to be one of the most bizarre collaborations in music that you are ever likely to encounter, we got word this morning that INXS have teamed up with rising Australian rapper Baker Boy AND LEGO's® brand new VIDIYO for a new dig at one of the Aussie band's most massive tracks.

May we present, New Sensation, with a new vibe and drive.

WATCH:

As it turns out, thanks to LEGO® VIDIYO, you too can take inspiration from this ripping vid to make your own, with a dance tutorial led by Baker Boy available on Instagram and via LEGO social channels.

Maybe this is one more for your kids? Hey, it's a great way to introduce them to some classic Aussie music, even if it is (ahem) 34 years old this year.



INXS have also made the news this week with their classic hit Need You Tonight gaining them a 2021 APRA Award nomination because it's sampled in pop star Dua Lipa's hit Break My Heart.

Catch the latest news on the 2021 APRA Awards:









Never miss anything from the world of rock with the Best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!