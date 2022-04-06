IPCC Warns Radical Change Needed To Reach Emissions Targets

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is calling for a radical change in transport habits to reach net-zero carbon emissions.

Research fellow at the University of Queensland’s school of civil engineering, Dr Jake Whitehead, conveys that every individual’s choices matter when addressing global warming.

Dr Whitehead, the lead author for the chapter addressing transport, said governments need to do more to encourage people to take up options with fewer emissions.

“On an individual level, our largest contributions can come from walking and cycling, using more public transport and electrified transport, reducing air travel, adopting sustainable housing, and shifting towards plant-based diets,” Whitehead said.

“For land-based transport, electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes, powered by low-carbon electricity, are the most viable decarbonisation solution. This would ensure individuals and businesses have ways to reduce their transport emissions.”

In the IPCC’s report, Climate change 2022: Mitigation of climate change, published this week, Whitehead warned maximising emissions reduction from renewable energy over the coming decades is essential.

“Energy-intensive fuels, such as hydrogen and synthetic fuels, need to be strategically used in harder-to-decarbonise segments such as shipping and aviation, to maximise energy efficiency and minimise costs,” he said.

“While government funding is critical for decarbonising transport, this transition also presents significant economic opportunities"

"Australia could support transport decarbonisation globally through the mining of critical minerals, as well as the manufacturing, reuse, and recycling of electric vehicles,” Whitehead said.

The report found that Australia's policy coverage of emissions was inconsistent across sectors.

It also determined that financial contributions toward reaching the Paris Agreement goals fell short, with unevenly distributed funds and inequalities across regions and sectors.

