Ipswich & Logan Lagging Behind Covid Vaccination Rates

Queenslanders have been rolling up their sleeves with the state hitting a new vaccine milestone.

More than 50 per cent of the eligible population are now fully vaxxed.

Despite the welcome news, we're still lagging behind the rest of the country.

Vaccination rates are sluggish in places like Ipswich and Logan.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young is urging regional areas to get vaccinated as the state lags behind the national average. She has said there are concerns some communities will be more impacted than others when borders reopen.

"We've done a really good job in Queensland in keeping the virus out, but now it's going to come in so we've just got to protect ourselves by getting vaccinated. That's rapidly rolling out across the state, but in a few areas, it's taking a little bit longer," she said.

The government will open pop-up vaccine clinics in 19 schools this weekend.

