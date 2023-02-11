Ipswich Man Charged With Murder Over Death Of Krystle Monks

Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man with murder over the death of Krystle Monks on February 4.

Emergency services arrived at a Bundamba home at around 9:30PM on Saturday 4 February where they found a 19-year-old woman unresponsive.

Paramedics transported Ms Monks to Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital for emergency treatment where she later passed away.

Police today arrested a 21-year-old man in relation to Ms Monk’s death and have charged him with murder.

According to police, the pair are believed to have been known to each other prior to Ms Monk’s death.

The man is set to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Sunday.

Anyone with information pertaining to the death of Ms Monk is being urged to reach out to police.

