Iron Maiden Announce Australian Tour

MMM Hard N Heavy is proud to announce Iron Maiden's return to Australia on their Legacy Of The Beast tour.

The huge live music event will see Iron Maiden deliver their biggest production with 5 arena shows across Australia next May. Joining this legendary live band down under is heavy rock band Killswitch Engage.

The band join us to announce the huge news:



Hailed by fans and media as the most extravagant live show the band's put on yet, music lovers won't be disappointed in the must see gig of 2020, including decades-spanning set-list of fan favourites and hits that have put the band on the map as one of the best live bands ever.

We sent Triple M's Becko to Chile to preview this huge show before it comes down under.

Catch up on his live review:



To celebrate the huge news Iron Maiden are hosting Generation X on Triple M, from midday.

Listen on the Triple M App. Download our app from iTunes or Google Play



The Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast tour dates are:

Friday 1st May, Perth, RAC Arena

Sunday 3rd May , Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 5th May, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Thursday 7th May , Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Monday 11th May, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena



WIN the first tickets thanks to MMM Hard N Heavy, more info here

Tickets go on-sale on Thursday 14 November at 12noon from www.ticketek.com.au

As always there will be an exclusive pre-sale for IRON MAIDEN FAN CLUB members, go to www.ironmaiden.com for all ticketing details.

Telstra Plus member pre-sale starts Monday 11 November at 1pm and is open until 1pm on Wednesday 13 November. Go to Telstra.com/music for further details.



Want more MMM Hard N Heavy? Now there’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News: