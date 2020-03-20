Iron Maiden Australian Tour Postponed

TEG Dainty regret to announce that IRON MAIDEN’s Australia and New Zealand dates in May have been postponed until further notice. This is due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation and recent Government instruction.



TEG Dainty advise ticket holders to hold on to their original tickets and await further information.

If you find you’re unable to attend the new dates when they are announced, refunds will be available at the point of purchase.



Catch up on the MMM Hard N Heavy announcement:

Message from Rod Smallwood/Iron Maiden:

Aussie and Kiwi Troopers,

We are hugely disappointed not to be seeing our fans in Australia and New Zealand in May due to the understandable Government concert bans surrounding Coronavirus. Sadly these are difficult and uncertain times for us all.

We still intend to bring this great Legacy Of The Beast show to you all as soon as we can and I promise we will do everything we can to achieve this with our promoters and subject to what is happening around us globally

Take care of yourselves, be safe and be smart.

Rod Smallwood/Iron Maiden



For all that matters in MMM Hard N Heavy news, catch up on the Triple M App:



There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.