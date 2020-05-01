Iron Maiden Cancel Australian Tour

Sad news just in, Iron Maiden have made the tough call to cancel their Australian tour.

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour Cancelled



Due to the current restrictions surrounding live events worldwide the Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour in Australia and New Zealand has now been cancelled.



See below statement from Iron Maiden’s manager Rod Smallwood as well as details on how to obtain your ticket refund.



As you know, we were due to be with you shortly for the May shows and we are all very disappointed that we can’t get to see you all as originally planned.



However we do promise our fans that we will get down to see you when we reasonably can. We love touring in your beautiful countries, where we always feel very much at home and welcome. Hopefully I can tell you more later this year when things should become clearer. Take care of yourselves, be safe and be smart.



Rod Smallwood

