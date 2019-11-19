Iron Maiden Expand Australian Tour

Iron Maiden have just expanded their Legacy Of The Beast Australian tour today after the first Melbourne show has sold out.

The second Melbourne show is Saturday 9th May and on-sale midday.



The Legacy Of The Beast Tour is being hailed by fans and media as the most extravagant and visually spectacular live show of the band’s touring to date.



The Legacy Of The Beast tour is the biggest production Iron Maiden have brought down under, with our very own Becko getting a backstage pass on the tour in Chile.

Catch up:

The Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast 2020 tour dates are:

Friday 1st May Perth RAC Arena

Sunday 3rd May Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 5th May Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday 7th May Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 9th May Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Monday 11th May Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Ticket info: www.ironmaiden.com www.ticketek.com.au

Our mates at MMM Hard N Heavy are giving you the chance to WIN tickets to the show.

More info here

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Want more MMM Hard N Heavy? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.