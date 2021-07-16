Iron Maiden Release First New Music In 6 Years

Finally, some good news. Metal legends Iron Maiden have released a brand new single! They're first new music in 6 years.

After weeks of cryptic messages and teasing on social media, the new released was released this morning along with a state of the art new music video.



Played first on Triple M Hard N Heavy, the band's brand new single The Writing On The Wall is over 6 minutes a Maiden metal madness and the gift we all need.

The song was written by Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith & lead singer Bruce Dickinson, produced by Kevin Shirley and co-produced by Maiden bassist and founder-member Steve Harris.



The music video was made with Dickinson and award winning Pixar execs and Iron Maiden fans Mark Andrews and Andrew Gordon, who have previously worked on The Incredibles, Monsters Inc and Finding Nemo, to name a few.

Huge!

Watch the epic new clip:





Get The Writing On The Wall by Iron Maiden: https://ironmaiden.lnk.to/TheWritingOnTheWall

