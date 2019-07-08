Is 2019 The Return of the Dixie Chicks?

It’s been 13-years since the Dixie Chicks released Taking the Long Way in 2006 but the wait could finally be over for new music from country music’s controversial trio.

The Chicks are reportedly (if we can go by recent social media posts from the girls) in the studio working on a new album with a possible release date of this year.

The latest bit of cryptic news comes from another Instagram post from the band:

“Dixie Chicks!” says Maines. “Album!” adds Strayer. “Coming!” follows Maguire. And then, Grammy winning pop artist and producer Jack Antonoff enters the frame with a stoic “Someday,” both dashing hopes and inspiring the imagination at the same time. The only other clue given is the hashtag #dcx2019, suggesting the new music might roll out this year.

Country music has gone through some massive changes since the three Chicks departed the scene way back in 2006. We’ve seen country take on a pop-country theme and pop-country collaborations by the dozen, and let’s not forget the controversial “Old Town Road” that horrified so many it was pulled from the country charts in the US.

A lot has been said about The Dixie Chicks but the one thing that has never been in question – they have always remained true to country.

So, does country music need the return of the Dixie Chicks – we sure as hell think so – do you?

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!