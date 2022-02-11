Is Ben Simmons Ready To Return After Being Traded To Brooklyn?

Australian basketballer Ben Simmons has received his wish, being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers after a prolonged fiasco sparked during last year's playoffs.

The 6-foot-10 point-forward was traded to the Brooklyn Nets on deadline day, packaged in a blockbuster deal involving superstar guard James Harden.

His teammates, sharpshooter Seth Curry and big man Andrew Drummond were attached in the mega deal which sends Harden to Philadelphia.

Simmons will now play in the state of New York alongside Kevin Durant and fellow Aussie Patty Mills, who has rejuvenated his career following an inspiring Olympic campaign.

The 25-year-old was the subject of heavy criticism last season, after failing to meet the expectations of Sixers and NBA fans alike during the post-season playoffs.

Ending up in Brooklyn could largely benefit the defensive-minded Simmons, opening a new chapter with the help of his Australian Boomers teammate.

"I've got his back. I've always had his back, and now I've got the opportunity to be with him." Mills said during a post-match interview.

There's been massive uproar over Ben's career to date, holding the reputation of a great defensive player who doesn't shoot. Despite sitting out the entire season so far, the Aussie has an opportunity at Brooklyn to prove his worth as a star of the league.

"You have a guy in Ben Simmons who can distribute, but is also an elite defender," former Nets player Richard Jefferson said on ESPN.

"When you add Ben Simmons to this mix, if he can just play defense, he can be a roll and replace guy when Kevin Durant has the ball."

Coach Steve Nash spoke highly about Simmons, and what he can offer the Nets on their quest for a championship.

"I think he's unique, he's such a talented athlete," said Nash.

"He's an exciting player you can put into different roles, for us it's all about cohesion and finding a way to play that incorporates everyone to their strengths."

