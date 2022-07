The Midweek Rub heaped on the praise for Geelong coach Chris Scott after the Cats big win over Carlton on Saturday night.

"Geez he was good on Saturday night," said Daisy Thomas.

"Watching on Saturday night, he dismantled Carlton."

LISTEN HERE:

Wayne Carey admired the way he's reinvented himself, but also raised John Longmire in the conversation.

Catch the full Midweek Rub: