Following another 40-plus disposal game and a third medal from a marquee match, Darcy Parish is rapidly evolving into one of the league's premier midfielders.

Joey and Jay discussed his form, improvements and ranking within the league.

"You cannot argue he's not a top ten midfielder in the competition right now." Montagna said.

"On form he's even top five." Jay replied.

