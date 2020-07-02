Is Harry Grant Ready To Permanently Leave The Storm? Brent Read Provides An Update
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Getty Images
Harry Grant's club future in the NRL hangs on the decision of whether Cameron Smith decides to play one more year.
Or does it?
Triple M's Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG and provided an update on his future.
LISTEN HERE:
Ready also provided an update on the Bulldogs recruitment situation for 2021, revealing the club are set to miss out on John Bateman; hear the full chat below.