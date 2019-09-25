Is... Is Adam Sandler Going To Win An Oscar For His New Movie?

No, we didn't think we'd be writing this either but Adam Sandler may very well find himself in the midst of Oscar buzz if the trailer for his new movie is anything to go by.

Somewhere in between dropping fizzer after fizzer on Netflix, Sandler found time to film Uncut Gems, starring as jeweller-turned-high-stakes-gambler Howard Rayner.

According to Rotten Tomatoes - who have already given the flick a 95 per cent rating - Ratner is a "charismatic New York City jeweller always on the lookout for the next big score".

The synopsis continues: "When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family and encroaching adversaries on all sides in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win."

Filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie, who are described as the "masters of anxiety-inducing cinema", are behind the movie, which critics are already frothing over.

"Sandler delivers a tour de force performance in one of the year's best films," Courtney Small of Cinema Axis said.

"Pop a couple aspirins, bring a reliable pair of ear plugs and watch as Adam Sandler has just pushed himself into the crowded Oscar Race," The Only Critic's Nate Adam added.

You get the picture.

Uncut Gems is slated for a December release; here's the trailer that has the internet buzzing today.

