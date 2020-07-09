Is It Possible To Accidentally Tweet A Note? We Asked An Expert About The Reilly O’Brien Tweet

After Crows ruckman Reilly O’Brien yesterday claimed he’d accidentally tweeted his game notes about Nic Naitanui ahead of their game against West Coast, Dead Set Legends for Breakfast asked tech expert Trevor Long if that’s possible to do.

LISTEN HERE:

“This doesn’t make any sense,” Long said.

“The evidence presented makes no sense… he said he makes a note every week, y’know, and I’m gonna work under the assumption that he uses the Notes app.

“Frankly, it doesn’t matter, any app where you type little notes, whether it’s Word or whatever, and he said he accidentally tweeted it.

“So I wrote a note last night that I’m gonna smash my competitors, and I clicked the share button intentionally.

“I then I had to intentionally click the Twitter button, and then I had to intentionally click the tweet button.

“It’s a three step process to accidentally tweet a note. I call BS.”

Make sure you get around the Best of Triple M Footy playlist so you never miss anything!

O’Brien initially tweeted this yesterday about NicNat:

And then owned the stuff up — that Long isn't convinced is a stuff up — with a video:

Long was also skeptical about the broken screen that O’Brien showed off.

“If his screen was that broken, he couldn’t have typed that note,” Long said.

“I’ll tell you what happened here. His teammate rang him and said ‘mate, what about your tweet,’ he’s seen the tweet, he’s deleted it and he’s thrown his phone against the wall.

“Because that’s the only way that phone gets that much damage.”

The DSL boys then came up with conspiracy theories on how the tweet came to be:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!