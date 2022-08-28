Is it safe to return to the Office? Melbourne CBD Workers Urged To “Re-Engage”

With the promise of Spring in the air, Melburnians are encouraged to return to the CBD in a bid to boost business, cultural engagement, and social activities.

It comes as the state's deputy chief health officer Clare Looker promises a positive outlook, with "fewer Victorians with Covid-19 or influenza than there were earlier in winter."

“For this reason, more employees may feel comfortable returning to the office and less workers will be staying home with illness.

“Employers and employees should continue to work together to determine the most appropriate work-from-home arrangements for employees according to their workplace and individual needs," she said.

The latest survey of office occupancy rates found that in July this year, only 38 per cent of offices in Melbourne's CBD were occupied.

Conducted by the Property Council of Australia, the dire results highlighted a significant drop from the 49 per cent rate in June.

But Melbourne's experience is not isolated with the latest ABS stats revealing 41 per cent of Australians are regularly working from home, with up from 32 per cent before the pandemic.

With a focus on re-energising Melbourne's CBD, Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra boasts Melbourne has so much to offer.

“It’s around the collaboration you get of coming back to the office, supporting each other, particularly through mental health,” he told the Herald Sun.

“We think it’s important for the health of the CBD, for those businesses that rely on foot traffic Monday to Friday, nine to five. It’s important for people to re-engage face to face with colleagues.”

So, while hybrid working - a symptom of the Covid pandemic, will likely stay, it seems the ongoing detriment to the CBD needs a whole-community approach.

