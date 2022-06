Joey Montagna and Jay Clark discussed this morning whether it's time for Dyson Heppell to hand the captaincy over at Essendon.

"I think he's got an honesty about him, a hard-edge about him," Joey Montagna said on Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Kath Loughnan.

"He's certaintly their best player, he's a hard worker, I like his style."

