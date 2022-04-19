Is Ricky Stuart Flying Under The Radar? MG Weighs-In On The Raiders

Ricky Stuart has made sweeping changes to his Raiders team ahead of the clash with the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been dropped to the bench with Jordan Rapana shifting to fullback while Xavier Savage has moved to the wing after copping some heat from coach Ricky after last week's capitulation agains the Cowboys.

However, with the Raiders in a slump and after missing the finals in 2021, should Ricky Stuart be under more pressure than he is?

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in!

LISTEN HERE: