Is Scott Pendlebury Collingwood’s Greatest Ever Player? The Midweek Rub Debates

Ahead of Scott Pendlebury playing his 350th game, the Midweek Rub crew debated the big question — is he Collingwood’s greatest ever player?

As well as the debate, Daisy shared a story about their early years together.

"We used to share a little flat out the back of Greg Swann’s house,' Daisy said.

"He was a bit of a weirdo, where he sleeps, he used to have the little oscillating fan next to his head that did my pill in!

"But we were very different cats and we still are, but full credit to him and it’s great to see."

Joey, Duck, Daisy and Damo also discussed where to next for North Melbourne, whether the Pies should trade Brodie Grundy and more.

