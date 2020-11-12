Is The Biff Back? | MG Reacts To The Haas & Fa'asuamaleaui Origin Stoush
The defining moment of Game II in the 2020 Origin series was arguably the stoush between Payne Haas & Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.
It was the incident that made ANZ Stadium erupt, having not seen a seen in the Origin arena for a very long time.
So, is the biff back?
According to Triple M's Mark Geyer, in the Origin arena, a bit of biff doesn't harm anyone.
