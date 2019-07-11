Is The Darling Downs Set to Become the Next Big Thing In Camel Produce?

The Darling Downs could be the site of Queensland's next big thing – in Camel produce.

There is an emerging market for camel produce which to date has been totally under-utilised according to the country’s biggest camel dairy farm.

Jeff Flood from the Australian Wild Camel Corporation says there is so much potential to make the industry much bigger here.

While plenty of farmers are also discovering Camels help get rid of noxious weeds and protect sheep and cattle herds!

Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!