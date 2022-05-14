Is The Umpire Dissent Rule Being Adjudicated In The Right Spirit?

Article heading image for Is The Umpire Dissent Rule Being Adjudicated In The Right Spirit?

The umpire dissent rule is in the spotlight after a couple of controversial decisions in the Collingwood v Western Bulldogs game last night.

The Saturday Rub boys today tried to discern how the rule is actually being interpreted today.

"The (Buku) Khamis one, that was an actual human reaction, wasn’t it, to something that went against him," Damo said on the Saturday Rub.

"I didn’t interpret that, or discern that as dissent."

 Watch the controversial decisions against Khamis and Jordan de Goey here:

