Sacha Baron Cohen is set to return as the iconic titular character as seen in the 2006 film, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Filming has reportedly wrapped, and according to Collider, Cohen has also screened the upcoming sequel for a select few industry figures ahead of its release.

If the original film is anything to go by, the sequel is sure to be just as out there and hilarious as its predecessor, and its alleged title confirms just that...

According to The Film Stage, the title of the sequel is Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, as seen on a WGA filing which has since become "temporarily unavailable".

There have been a number of suspected sightings of the comedian in character, including this Tik Tok of Cohen driving in costume...

And this moment when a man infiltrated a rally organised by far-right group the Three Percenters, billed as 'March for Our Rights 3'...

While some have claimed the film could be released ahead of the US election as an effort to encourage young people to vote, there's been no official release date announced.

