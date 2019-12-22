Is Wil Anderson The Biggest Fan Of The Cure?

Our very own Wil Anderson chatted to Becko about his adoration for The Cure, the English rock band that emerged on the scene in the 70s.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, further cementing their dedication to music - 13 albums, 2 EPs and over 30 singles isn't too bad!

Known for hits like Friday I'm In Love, Pictures Of You, Lovesong, Just Like Heaven and more, there's no wonder why Wil is such a fan of The Cure! Wait until you hear how many times he's seen them live!

Here's why Wil is such a fan of The Cure and how many times he's seen them live:

You know what it's like when you go along to a concert. The rumble of the bass, the excitement builds and FINALLY the crowd lets out an almighty screams as your favourite acts appears on stage!

Enter stage left, Concert In The Clouds every Sunday in December, 12-7pm.

This first of it's kind, a simulcast 'mega-concert' across multiple stations, promises access to some of the biggest acts in the world, right from the comfort of your phone or home rock out on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

Live performances from the worlds biggest rock acts, across the Triple M & Hit Network, including our DAB stations, the HUGE line-up changes every week, with highlights from your favourite Triple M personalities live music experiences available on the Triple M app every week.

Check out the star-studded line-up here

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:

