Isaac Quaynor's Eye-Opening Account Of His Horrific Leg Injury

Collingwood's Isaac Quaynor says his horrific leg injury has gotten "a fair bit better" over the last few days, running Triple M's Rush Hour through what it was like to experience and how painful it was.

Quaynor joined Triple M's Rush Hour with JB & Billy on Thursday, midway through his recovery from one of the most graphic injuries seen in the AFL in recent years.

There was plenty to get through - his own form, his family and life in the hub - but first we had to get an update on the injury, and Quaynor said everything was tracking well.

"It's one long, continuing stitch...but the doc said it would have been 30 stitches if it was done like a normal stitching process, if that makes sense," he explained.

"When it first happened, I kind of looked down and assumed it was going to be a little graze or something like that. I looked down and my shin was half open and I could see bone, so it wasn't an ideal sight.

"You don't expect anything like that to happen on a footy field!"

ISAAC QUAYNOR OPENS UP ABOUT HIS SHIN INJURY:

