Geelong star Isaac Smith joined the Sunday Rub fresh off a three-goal performance against the Saints!

He spoke about the current Cats game plan, and getting back to enjoying football over the past couple years.

"To be honest I’m really enjoying my footy and I probably can’t say I was for a two or three year period over the last three or four years. I’m absolutely loving what we’re doing at the moment."

