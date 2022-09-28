Isaiah Papali'i Still Won't Commit To Tigers

The long, drawn-out contract saga of Parramatta Eels second-row star Isaiah Papali'i continues on Grand Final Eve.



It is commonly known that the New Zealand international signed a contract for the Wests Tigers commencing next season but under the leadership of his national team coach Michael Maguire.



Since then, Maguire has been relieved of his duties, whilst Papali'i has flourished in a Parramatta side that is on the verge of ending their long 36-year title drought.

But with so much speculation surrounding whether or not he'll commit, Tigers fans patience must be wearing thin.

"The only other way of getting out of a contract is on personal grounds or for family reasons.

"There's not that case", said David Riccio.

James Graham was further incensed and took aim at the star forward.

"If you allow Isaiah Papali'i to u-turn on his deal with the Tigers, then it's just going to become the norm."

LISTEN HERE:

LISTEN TO FULL GRAND FINAL SCRUM: