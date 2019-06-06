Israel Folau Launches Legal Action Over Rugby Australia Axing

Former Rugby star Israel Folau has filed a Fair Work Commission dispute against Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs.

Folau was fired by Rugby Australia last month over a homophobic social media post, however he claims his dismissal was unlawful as it was to do with his religion.

In a statement Folau has said he felt the need to stand up for his beliefs and religious rights of all Australians.

However Rugby Australia say his axing was simply a breach of contract issue.

“This is simply down to an employment matter where an employee signed a contract indicating that he would not disparage based on sexual grounds and he did that,” RA chairman Cameron Clyne said at the time.

That news comes as Israel Folau’s brother John Folau quits the NSW Waratahs.

