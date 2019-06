Israel Folau's controversial Go Fund Me campaign, asking for $3 million to help pay his legal costs, has been taken down.

Go Fund Me said today the campaign had been removed as it violates their "terms of service" and $700,000 raised will be returned to their donors.

The controversial campaign was launched to help pay Folau's court costs, but has drawn considerable condemnation from the public since it's launch late last week.

More to come.