Israel Folau’s Planned NRL Return Divides The Dead Set Legends

Israel Folau’s plans to return to the NRL have split The Dead Set Legends.

The dual-code international laid bare his hopes to return to first grade footy in a bizarre press conference – alongside Clive Palmer – on Friday morning.

“Half the crap that he talks about living his life by what’s in the Bible… it’s actually not even in the Bible,” Triple M’s Gus Worland said of Folau.

“The bloke is divisive – at some stage we have to stand up as a game and go ‘you know what? Enough is enough’. It’s time to say ‘see you later, mate’.”

Former Broncos and Maroons great Wendell Sailor was more forgiving.

“People have done worse in our game and been allowed back into our game. I’ve been one of those blokes to have made a couple of mistakes,” Sailor said.

