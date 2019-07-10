“It All Comes Out In The Wash” New Single From Miranda Lambert

For those of us waiting on new music from Miranda Lambert the wait will soon be over with the news that the country star is set to release a new single “It All Comes Out In The Wash” next week.  The news comes courtesy of Aircheck Country:

What we know about the song so far:

Lambert wrote the song alongside the hit-making Love Junkies trio: Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, and Hillary Lindsey. This dynamite team plus Miranda Lambert - has hit written all over it.

Miranda made a big change when she switched producers for this one, opting for Nashville’s latest sought-after studio boss, Jay Joyce, instead of working with Frank Liddell, the man behind Lambert’s first six albums.

She keeps it as country as country gets with a big dose of sass and truth – Lambert at her ultimate best.

Miranda Lambert has been teasing the hell out of the new album lately, saying to the Chicago Sun-Times in June:

 “I would call it old Miranda, but a Miranda at a whole new level, if that makes any sense. It’s not going to be love song overload or anything like that. [Laughs] I made a career on being a rock and roller and I think fans are going to hear that throughout. And yeah, there is this vibe of being happy that goes through this album. I am really, really happy.”

Those who attended the CMA Fest in Nashville in June were lucky enough get a taste of what Miranda has in store on the new album when she gifted the audience with a new song "Locomotive":

 It left us wanting more and we can't wait for the release of "It All Comes Out In The Wash" July 18 - bring it!

