Josh Reynolds has opened up on his current situation at the Wests Tigers.

Last month, Reynolds was told by the Tigers he was free to negotiate with rival NRL clubs despite being just 18 months into a four-year deal.

The 30-year-old has been relegated to reserve grade and it's his competitive instincts which is making him all the more frustrated.

Reynolds also opened up on his future in rugby league and also his relationship with Benji Marshall; hear the full chat below.