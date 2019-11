Rugby League legend Mark Geyer has revealed the one major issue he has with the modern day rugby league player.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer opened up on the issue when questioned as to whether the paycheque of a NRL fullback will start to create issues in rugby league.

It's here where MG ripped in.

LISTEN BELOW:

Something You Might Have Missed!

Make sure you download the Triple M App for exclusive content & catch-up podcasts!

Get it now on the

App Store OR Google Play