"It's A Clear, Clear Decision By Anthony Seibold" | The Broncos Player Currently On The Outer

Anthony Seibold has made a "clear, clear decision" as to the direction he is taking the Broncos in after making this week's selection, according to Triple M's Dobbo.

Speaking on The Big Breakfast with Marto, Robin and Nick Cody, Dobbo said there was one "telling sign" on Brisbane's bench that might indicate one player is on the outer.

Listen below:

Dobbo also reviewed the moves a lot of clubs are taking ahead of the NRL's trade deadline at the end of this month, saying one decision in particular "reeks".

"There's no loyalty in the game anymore," Dobbo said. "It's clear that loyalty has gone out of rugby league."

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of The Big Breakfast with Marto, Robin and Nick Cody; listen live from 5.30am weekdays or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.