"It's A Disgrace": Paul Kent Rinses NRL Referees For Being "Allergic" To The Send Off

Triple M's Paul Kent has absolutely rinsed the NRL and the game's whistleblowers for their lack of sending players off.

Kenty came out swinging labelling it a disgrace that players aren't being immediately punished on-field for late hits or "dog shots", citing Peni Terepo's shot on Canberra's Jordan Rapana during the Eels win on Saturday night.

LISTEN HERE:

"It's disgraceful this is going on in the game and we are allowing it to happen," Kenty said on Triple M Sunday NRL.

