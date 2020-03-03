It's A Girls Only Celebration This Weekend For The Women's Cricket World Cup

Calling all girls and women for Cricket South West's Women's Cup this weekend!

It's a weekend of free fun, fitness and cricket with activities perfect for all ages in anticipation of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on March 8th.

So what's in store?

On Saturday 7th March head to Hay Park, Bunbury for women's and girl's cricket games from 9am with lunch provided.

Then get along to Barnard Park / Churchill Park, Busselton on Sunday 8th March for games from 8:30am, followed by a girls only Blast Party at 10am, with lunch provided. Then settle in to watch the Women's World Cup final at 3pm surrounded by likeminded girls and women!

Don't miss out!