"It's Absurd" | MG Defends Under Fire Roosters Halfback Kyle Flanagan
Triple M's Mark Geyer has defended under fire rookie halfback Kyle Flanagan.
Plenty of commentary following the Roosters straight sets finals exit centred around the 22-year-old, who's future is in doubt.
It's absolute "absurd" according to Geyer who responded on The Rush Hour with MG on Monday night.
