Triple M's Mark Geyer is baffled at the NRL's decision to drop referee Adam Gee but retain Bunker official Ashley Klein after incident involving Daniel Tupou & Mikaele Ravalawa during the ANZAC Day game.

Geyer called on the referees and the NRL to just "stick to the rules" to avoid situations like we saw on Monday.

