It's Almost Time For The Mansfield Lantern Festival!

The Mansfield Council is teaming up with Walker Events for the 5th Mansfield Lantern Festival on Saturday, June 22nd!

To celebrate the shortest day of the year, there will be a FREE mid-winter community event on the Saturday night closest to the winter solstice.

The event will be happening throughout Erril Street from 5PM and will have all of the required winter goodies to make sure you and the fam have an awesome time.

It will be seriously chilly, so the Council and Walker Events have hooked us up with a bunch of open fires, hot chocolates, cocktails, plenty of belly warming goodness and a heap of live music and entertainment.

Obviously, the highlight of the entire evening will be the highly anticipated lantern parade, where spectators will be treated to a flurry of colourful light will be displayed in multiple different forms. Anyone and everyone is welcome to join in, as long as you're carrying a lantern!

If you have absolutely no idea how to make a lantern, have no fear, there will also be a couple of lantern making workshops in the lead up to the event!

You can either head to Arts Mansfield on Tuesday, June 11th or Tuesday, June 18th or at the Mansfield Steiner School on Saturday, June 16th. Head to the Arts Mansfield or Mansfield Lantern Festival website for more info on the workshops!