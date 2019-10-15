It's Been 49 Years Since The Westgate Bridge Collapsed, Killing

On this day in 1970, two years into the construction of the Westgate Bridge, a 112m span of bridge collapsed onto the ground and water below.

The collapse killed 35 construction workers and injured 18 - and it remains our worst-ever industrial accident.

Construction on the $202 million bridge started on April 22, 1968; after the collapse and a royal commission into the disaster, the bridge finally opened to traffic on November 15, 1978.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!