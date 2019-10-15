It's Been 49 Years Since The Westgate Bridge Collapsed, Killing

We remember those who lost their lives

15 October 2019

On this day in 1970, two years into the construction of the Westgate Bridge, a 112m span of bridge collapsed onto the ground and water below.

The collapse killed 35 construction workers and injured 18 - and it remains our worst-ever industrial accident. 

Construction on the $202 million bridge started on April 22, 1968; after the collapse and a royal commission into the disaster, the bridge finally opened to traffic on November 15, 1978.

