It's Been A Great Start To The New Irrigation Season In The Murrumbidgee Region

So far, it's been a great start to irrigation season with various Surplus Water Events delivering irrigators more than 35,000 ML and General Security Allocation at 46 percent.

Murrumbidgee Irrigation CEO Brett Jones says irrigators now understand the significance of automated networks.

“The surplus water has provided a good test of our integrated network where we have been able to use the full network capability to maximise access for eligible customers... By doing things differently and working with our customers we were able to extend the timeframes for delivery inside the MIA which enabled almost all customers to get their ordered water without restrictions on volume.” - Brett Jones

The implementation of the next stage will make water more readily available for irrigators, making the delivery noticeably more efficient.

“Every drop counts so we need to be as efficient as possible... We have been building towards this stage in our automation journey and it is exciting to be able to run the system at full capacity, with some fine tuning over the season.” - Brett Jones

Due to the wet season, annual winter works have been disrupted resulting in works taking much longer than initially anticipated.

“This program is vital to deliver upgrades and maintenance to keep the water delivery infrastructure and systems operating efficiently throughout the year and support irrigators going forward... It’s a great result that despite the weather interruptions we exceeded our targets for delivery and did so safely with no injuries on our sites.” - Brett Jones

The program made sure to incorporate repairs, expansion and scheduled maintenance to irrigation infrastructure including changes to the Main Canal, Sturt Canal & Lake Talbot.

Now that winter is over, you'll see MI teams clearing work sites and transitioning into the 'in-season' works program.

Mr Jones said they are continuing to monitor COVID-19 and given the massive affect the pandemic has had on the region, there has been a greater than expected demand for water this year.

“Our crews are rostering and maintaining the separation they need to ensure the impacts of any outbreak would be contained to the smallest number of people... Similarly, while our offices remain open to customers and the public we encourage you to continue to make use of our call centre or to use email or the MI App where you can and when you do need to see us in person to follow the simple distancing and sanitisation requirements.” - Brett Jones

