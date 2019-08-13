It's Finally Happened: Jacks Black And White Have Collaborated On New Music

Like night turns to day, it seemed inevitable that Jacks Black and White would eventually collaborate on the music project of our dreams.

And now there's proof that they have - and it's going to be called "Jack Gray".

Black last night released an 18-minute video on his Jablinski Games YouTube channel, in which he and fellow Tenacious D member Kyle Gass travelled to White's Nashville studio to record a new song.

The White Stripes frontman even gives Black a tour of the Third Man headquarters, though the pair could barely keep a straight face throughout.

"It's kind of a museum, it's a recording studio, it's an art house, gallery... and now we're heading over to Jack White's house, to record a single," Black said.

"And me and Kage [Kyle Gass] have been working on a jam, but it's not quite done. Needs a little work.

"But I think that's where Jack White's gonna come in, and help us pull it over the finish line."

He added: "This is a legendary collab. Jack B, with Jack White."

Since there was no filming allowed in White's house, we know precisely nothing else about the project, except for Black's declaration that "it's a stone-cold jam".

Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to bless our ears, but in the meantime, watch the full, delightful video below.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.