"It's Getting Cruel" | MG Urges The NRL & State Governments To End The Player Bubble

Triple M's Mark Geyer is urging the NRL and State Governments to end the player bubble.

As restrictions on the rest of society ease, NRL players are still under strict restrictions rarely being allowed to travel outside of training and games.

And while ALRC Chairman Peter V'Landys in confident the bubble will come to an end very soon, MG has thrown his support behind the restrictions being eased.

